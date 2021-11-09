DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.180-$4.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.34 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion.

DD stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,656,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,844. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

