e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $32.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 450,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.