e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $32.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
ELF traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 450,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $33.38.
In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
