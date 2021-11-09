Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after buying an additional 223,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 132,240 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 55,154 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

