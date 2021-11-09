Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has increased its dividend by 131.6% over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

