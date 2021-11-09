Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Ecovyst updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECVT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.