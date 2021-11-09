Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Edison International worth $223,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.