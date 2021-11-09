Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.
NASDAQ EDIT opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.
In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
