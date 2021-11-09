Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

