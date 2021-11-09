Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Electrocomponents from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF opened at $13.95 on Friday. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

