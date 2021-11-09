Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lowered by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $426,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $2,549,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.41. 14,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

