Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Announces Earnings Results

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ELYM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,124. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85.

ELYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

