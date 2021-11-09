Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 375.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

