Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) were down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 9,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 11,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

