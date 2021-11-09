Empiric Student Property plc (ESP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 11th

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ESP opened at GBX 88.05 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.68. The stock has a market cap of £531.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Empiric Student Property to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

