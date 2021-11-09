Empirical Capital Management LLC Invests $249,000 in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. DermTech makes up approximately 0.2% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its position in DermTech by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DermTech by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $4,152,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DermTech by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $68,724.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.51. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $887.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

