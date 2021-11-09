Enbridge’s (ENB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a C$54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.72.

ENB stock opened at C$52.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.45. The stock has a market cap of C$106.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$37.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

