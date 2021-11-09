Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 36.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

