Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 78,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 143,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.