Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $60.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 78,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 143,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
