Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) price objective on Enel in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on Enel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.07 ($10.67).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.