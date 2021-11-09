Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENRFF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ENRFF stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

