Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.64.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.04 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.