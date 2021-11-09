Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Tudor Pickering raised their price target on the stock to C$13.50. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as C$13.24 and last traded at C$13.02, with a volume of 1073886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -8.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.69%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

