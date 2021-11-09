EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $105.39.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,678,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 140,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

