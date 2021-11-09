Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $149.47

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.47 and last traded at $147.95, with a volume of 1332355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.56.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,449 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Entegris by 204.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,877 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

