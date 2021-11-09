Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Blackstone Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 224,964 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 3.5% of Blackstone Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 2.98% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $1,573,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

