Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE EVC traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 1,075,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 343.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 230,567 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 173.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

