Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 158,952 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

