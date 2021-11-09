Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.41 EPS.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.32. 8,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 304.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.