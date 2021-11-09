Enzyme (MLN) Price Tops $135.65 on Exchanges

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $135.65 or 0.00202222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $243.18 million and $20.60 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00225694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00092054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

