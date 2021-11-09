EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.