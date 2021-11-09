Equal (EQL) 1-Day Volume Hits $83,995.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. Equal has a market cap of $669,599.70 and $83,995.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 80.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00225891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

