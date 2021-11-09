Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cable One, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cable One in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $12.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,480.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q1 2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $12.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $52.65 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

CABO stock opened at $1,798.83 on Monday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,859.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,867.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Cable One in the third quarter worth about $5,278,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the third quarter worth about $836,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total value of $2,419,884.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,507.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,659. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

