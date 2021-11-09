Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $58.99 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

