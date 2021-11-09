Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $822.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18.

In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after buying an additional 71,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

