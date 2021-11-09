Ernest S. Rady Purchases 5,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,534. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

