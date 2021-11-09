Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from €49.00 ($57.65) to €50.00 ($58.82) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from €40.00 ($47.06) to €41.00 ($48.24) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

EBKDY opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

