ETHA Lend Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.57 Million (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One ETHA Lend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $1.79 million and $1.57 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00050528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00222965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

