Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Up 81.7% Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $480,190.71 and $62.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 81.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00224514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00095295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

