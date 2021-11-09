Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading Up 30% Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $472,256.57 and $72.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00228774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

