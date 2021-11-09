Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13,482.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 13,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $503.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

