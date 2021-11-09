Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 390,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

