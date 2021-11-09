Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 627,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

