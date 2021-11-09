European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter.

