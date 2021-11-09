Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.70. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 1,604 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

