Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 3,522 Shares of Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert G. Miller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2 shares of Evans Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80.00.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

