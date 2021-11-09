Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Everest Re Group worth $51,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $11,234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 705.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $273.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.63.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

