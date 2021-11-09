Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,198,663. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.07. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

