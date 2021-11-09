Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Stock Price Down 1%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)’s stock price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.43. 7,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 4,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

