Exelixis, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

EXEL stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Exelixis by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $4,760,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

