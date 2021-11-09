ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,812. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.