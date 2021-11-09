Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $188.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.75. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

